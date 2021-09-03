Thursday Wraps

By Gary Scott on September 3, 2021 at 6:45am

Illinois College opened the football season at home last night with a close loss 28-18.

Elsewhere in volleyball action last night, Routt stopped Auburn 2 to 1, New Berlin tripped Pawnee, South County stopped West Central, Pleasant Plains held off Williamsville, Griggsville Perry rolled Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield stopped Carrollton, West Hancock defeated Rushville Industry, and Triopia upended North Greene.

JHS fell to Bethalto Civic Memorial in soccer last night 1-0, and the golf team downed Pittsfield, Routt and West Central.