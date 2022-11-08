Ticket & Tailgating Information for GNW-CPC Quarterfinal Playoff Football Game

Greenfield-Northwestern and Camp Point football fans will have to purchase tickets online ahead of this Saturday’s playoff game at Camp Point Central.

No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets can be purchased for $7 at go-fan DOT co. If one person buys tickets for a group, all of those people must enter the gates at the same time with the person who purchased the tickets. Tickets cannot be forwarded to others.

A Map of Camp Point’s Football Field for Parking & Tailgating

No tailgaiting will be permitted on paved areas at the game. Tailgaters must bring their own tables and trash cans. No alcohol will be permitted and Adams County Deputies will be present enforcing traffic and tailgating rules. Parking will be limited.

For more information, contact Greenfield-Northwestern Athletic Director Joe Pembrook at joepembrook@greenfieldschools.org or call 217-368-2219; or Camp Point Central Athletic Director Matt Long at mlong@cusd3.com or call 217-593-7731.