Tickets on Sale for 2023 Jacksonville Hall of Fame Induction

The induction ceremony for the newest class to be enshrined in the Jacksonville Hall of Fame is fast approaching.

The seven new inductees to the hall will be the first class inducted since 2012, so a special ceremony is planned for Wednesday, June 7th at Hamiltons 110 North East.

Joy French Becker, Robert “Bob” Chipman, County Commissioner Ginny Fanning, Ron Gray, Jerry Symons, Mayor Ron Tendick, and Art Wilson were selected from a pool that included more than 100 names during a months-long process by a 9-member board.

Board member John Buchanan says tickets to the ceremony have been selling steadily, but there are plenty left for anyone wanting to attend. He says being respectful of people’s time, while still making time to honor the new inductees has been a focal point in planning the evening.

“We’re hoping to keep it fast-paced so that’s one of the reasons we’re starting at five o’ clock with social time, heavy hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and even some dessert items and drinks from 5:00 to 6:30.

Then at 6:30, we will begin the ceremony. We’ve kept the ceremony pretty trimmed up because we’re inducting seven different people. So we’re hoping we will be wrapped up for the evening by nine o’clock if not sooner. We’re very cognizant of folks’ time and we still want to make this presentation meaningful to the people who are receiving the award.

Buchanan says each recipient will have a presenter who will speak to their induction, and each inductee will have the chance to give brief remarks as well. He says the three posthumous inductees will be enshrined by a spouse or child.

During the social hour, a special video will be playing with pictures of the inductees over the years. Buchanan says they have also tried to make the ticket price as affordable as possible.

“The cost is $25.00 and will take you all the way through to eight years old. You can bring some kids if you want them to see this event. We hope there are friends that will come, not just family. It is open to the public and we want to make sure that it remains open to the public

Any of the Board of Directors that I serve with have tickets as well if you’d like to stop one of them, they can take care of that.”

Tickets are available for purchase at Petefish, Skiles, and Co. Bank, both branches of the Farmers State Bank and Trust Company, the Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office, County Market in Jacksonville, and here at the WLDS/WEAI studios.

The 2023 Jacksonville Hall of Fame Class will be inducted Wednesday, June 7th with social hour beginning at 5:00, and the ceremony beginning at 6:30 pm, at Hamilton’s 110 North East in downtown Jacksonville.