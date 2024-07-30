Tickets Remain After Early Bird Drawing for RCHS/OSS Dreams

A Macoupin County woman was the top prize winner yesterday for the Routt-Our Saviours Early Bird Dreams drawing.

Betsy Meisenheimer of Palmyra took home the $10,000. Martha & Merle Megginson of Jacksonville took home the $2,000 prize.

The remaining winners were:

$1,000- Larry Loyd of Alexander

$1,000 – Connie & Dan Beard of Jacksonville

$1,000 – Andrew Glaenzer of Jacksonville

$1,000 – Michael Dugard of Peoria

$500 – Kenetta Gregory of Winchester

$250 – Christine Boes of Hannibal, Missouri

Dreams Co-Chair Lindsey English says that several people turned in tickets just before the Early Bird drawing: “We collected several more tickets Sunday morning before the Early Bird – we collected 69 tickets, which I was very surprised. The ticket count heading into Monday was 599.”

English says Sunday’s winners all go right back into the pot for the big drawing coming up during the Family Fun Festival on Sunday, September 1st.

English said prior to the drawing that it all wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and sponsors: “This year we are selling 200 more tickets than we did last year, and added additional prizes to both the Early Bird Drawing and the main drawing. The success of our campaign would not be possible without the help of so many people – our committee members, ticket agents, office staff, and ticket buyers each contribute toward achieving our goal. It truly takes a village for it all to come together. We also have an amazing group of corporate sponsors. Their donations helps offset overhead and expenses incurred throughout the event, which allows us to give more profits back to both schools. Last year’s campaign, we were able to give both Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School $110,000 each.”

With just over 500 tickets remaining, Dreams Ticket agents are urged to get their tickets turned into the office as soon as possible. You can also call in and order a ticket over the phone at 217-243-1632.