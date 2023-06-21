Tickets Remain For Gov. Duncan Mansion BBQ on Saturday

Tickets remain for the 2nd annual Governor Duncan Mansion BBQ.

The event will be held this Saturday, with social hour starting at 5 o’clock under the big tent on the lawn of the mansion, located at 4 Duncan Place.

Governor Duncan Association Board Member Sandy Sanders says that this year is looking to be just as fun, filled with good food, music, drinks, and a live auction: “Hamilton’s provides pulled pork that is smoked, and it’s very good. We have a band – Wild Columbine and a live auction, silent auction. It’s just great to come out and hear music and socialize. There is a wine tasting this year. Last year, we had a bourbon tasting so we will switch that up a little bit every year.”

One of the auction items are 4 Cardinals vs. Cubs tickets for July 28th at Busch Stadium among other prizes.

Advanced tickets are required. Cost is $30 per person. Tickets are available at The Jacksonville Convention & Visitors Bureau and County Market or by calling 217-491-1356. Proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Governor Duncan Mansion.