TIF Funds for Downtown

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2025 at 10:22am

The Jacksonville city council approved three tax increment financing grants Monday night to downtown Jacksonville businesses.

The grants are funded through TIF developments. Jacksonville uses the increases in property taxes from completed projects.

Community Development Director Brian Nyberg says the projects are near the square.

One is for the Hockenhull Building downtown to remove tin and refurbish the stone. Another is for the Depot on West Morgan to bolster an outside wall.

Nyberg says the third is for Guse’s at College and Main. He says the north wall needs work to stablize it.

Nyberg says that will leave about $63,700 available in the TIF fund for the rest of the year.

Nyberg was recently recognized by the Illinois Housing Development Authority for his work in Jacksonville.