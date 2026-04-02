Time Capsule Burial

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2026 at 1:19pm

Jacksonville city officials have announced plans to bury a new time capsule next month on the square downtown.

The Bicentennial Committee will host a community time capsule ceremony May 26th.

The contents of the time capsule will be on display from 4:30 to 5:30 that Tuesday evening. People will get a chance to look over the letters, memorabilia and items selected for the 2025 time capsule.

A short ceremony will be held at 5:30, followed by the actual burial of the capsule.

The final deadline to submit letters or other approved contents is May 8th.

Time capsule envelopes are available for $20 a piece from the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.