Time Capsule for Jax next Year

By Gary Scott on September 25, 2025 at 9:19am

A new time capsule will be buried in the ground to mark Jacksonville’s 200th birthday sometime next year.

The first step in the process was the recovery of the previous time capsule, and the distribution of letters found inside.

Ginny Fanning says that’s been a process.

She says they are down to a few people to reach, and return the letters.

Rex Vault is providing the new time capsule vault.

Fanning says a special ceremony will be held downtown on the 4th.

It will be done at 2 that afternoon downtown. But, the capsule may be buried elsewhere. That’s yet to be determined. And, it won’t be put in the ground probably until next spring.

She says people interested in writing letters to the future can buy specially prepared envelopes at $20 each.

Fanning says the envelopes will be sold from 2 to 3 on the 4th. They can purchase the envelopes later at the Jacksonville Area chamber of commerce office. The envelopes must be returned to the Chamber by December 31st.