Time Capsule from ’75 Highlighted at Upcoming Jax Bicentennial

Five months ago, a 50 year old time capsule was unearthed in downtown Jacksonville and current and former residents have been intrigued by the contents. The capsule was buried by local boys and girls scouts in 1975. Time capsule committee chair Ginny Fanning says one major highlight was the almost 200 letters to the future written by Jacksonville residents intended for family, businesses, organizations and community leaders.

“It was really exciting to see how many there were, many we recognized,” Fanning said, “It was very exciting to see that Saturday when people stopped in to get it, they would look at it and say ‘That’s my mom’s handwriting’ or ‘ That’s my dad’s handwriting’ and tears would start for both of us.”

A new capsule will be buried to mark the city’s 200th anniversary. People will once again have the opportunity to write a letter to the future by purchasing a $20 archival envelope. The envelopes will be available for purchase at the time capsule presentation during the Bicentennial Celebration on October 4th, and at the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce through the end of the year.

Fanning says they are waiting until early next year to bury the next time capsule because a very special publication for the city’s bicentennial is currently in the works. “There’s a bicentennial book being written. They want to include a lot of information from the bicentennial celebration. The book wont be ready until, hopefully, December.” She says they want to include a copy of the book in the next time capsule.

Artifacts found in the capsule, including an old football uniform, police hat and menus from past eating establishments like The Beef and Bird and Tops Big Boy, are currently on display at the Jacksonville History Museum. People who assisted in burying the 1975 time capsule are urged to contact the Jacksonville Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau at 217 243 5678 or email visitor@jacksonvilleil.org