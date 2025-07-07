Time Capsule Items on Display

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 12:24pm

Some, but not all items recovered from the 1975 Jacksonville time capsule are on display at the Jacksonville Area Museum.

1975 was the 150th birthday for Jacksonville.

David Blanchette of the Jacksonville Area Museum says selected items are on display.

He says there was mold of several of the items, and the affected displays must be fumigated and de molded by freeze drying.

Blanchette says the list of items include menus, tennis shoes, sports uniforms, and eight track tapes.

He says the items will be displayed for a while.

Blanchette says as items are cleaned, they will be added to the display.

The museum is open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 4 PM.

There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation is suggested.