Time Capsule Letters needed

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2026 at 9:37am

Time capsule letters are due in Jacksonville is early March.

The city plans to bury a time capsule sometime this spring to mark the 200th birthday of the city.

Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Brittany Henry says the letters need to be in in less than a month.

The deadline is March 2nd. Envelopes to put the letters in are $20, and they are necessary to keep the letters preserved.

The Chamber is located at 155 West Morton.

And, what should you write?

Henry says some have written letters to themselves, to their children and grandchildren, about food and fuel prices, and churches have submitted letters about their congregation.

Henry emphasizes the project belongs to the entire community. Organizers are hoping for a big turnout.