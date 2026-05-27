Time Capsule Resting Spot

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2026 at 8:11pm

Jacksonville residents had a chance last night to see what goes into Jacksonville’s time capsule marking its 200th birthday.

Jacksonville celebrated in October on the square. Last night, a brief ceremony was held to display the artifacts and letters.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard is very proud of the celebration last year, and the work that went into it.

The city had planned to plant the time capsule in the southeast corner of the square, but it was too close to an electric feed line.

But, mayor Ezard says the time capsule is coming home to Jacksonville city hall.

Mayor Ezard says the group is looking at several options, including leaving the capsule in city hall above the ground.

The Jacksonville city council meeting that followed went quickly, despite an executive session on collective bargaining and land acquisition between the workshop and regular meeting.

The council awarded the summer street maintenance contract to Illinois Road Contractors at $289,729. It was the only bid received.

The council agreed with the plan commission recommendation to turn down a rezoning request for 502 South Prairie that would have allowed a single shed car garage business. The plan commission says it was spot zoning.

Aldermen cleared the way for the demolition of property at 824 North Clay through Two Rivers Land Bank.

The council agreed to declare the 2002 Pierce Aerial Truck surplus. Fire chief Matt Summers says a couple of area departments are interested in it, including South Jacksonville. Summer says the new aerial truck has been delivered and there is a one month training period before it can be put into use.

And, Mayor Andy Ezard says the bicentennial committee has agreed to give money back to the city for the extra bang for the Fourth of July celebration at Nichols Park in the country’s 250th birthday celebration.