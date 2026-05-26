Time Capsule Tonight

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2026 at 2:21am

Jacksonville city officials will ready a new time capsule for burial today.

The public is invited to the ceremony. The city planned to bury the time capsule in the southeast corner of the square, but utility lines spoiled the plans.

So, Ginny Fanning, who has headed the time capsule committee, says officials will go ahead with plans to give local residents a chance to review the proposed contents.

Fanning says a couple of local companies are providing help is the sealing of the capsule and the marker used to identify it.

Rex Vault in Woodson has prepared the capsule, and Jacksonville Monument will mark its eventual resting space.

Jacksonville is marking the city’s 200th birthday with the time capsule.