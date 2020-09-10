Time Running Out for Small Non-Profs to Apply for Grant Funding

Time is running out for small non-profit groups in Illinois to apply for food and housing grants through the state.

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is reminding small non-profit organizations who provide food and housing assistance they can apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. Money comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

Frerichs says $375,000 will be split between 30 organizations through the program.

“we want to do our part to help provide the resources for those non-profits to do what they do best which is to help people, especially during these tough economic times. These grants can be used for food security or for housing, something that a lot of people who have lost their jobs have really been suffering with.

During this pandemic so many people have lost their jobs and they have food insecurity, they may have trouble making their mortgage payments, and we want to help get this money into the community where it’s needed the most.”

Since 2017, more than $2.2 million has been awarded to 100 non-profit organizations via the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund.

Groups selected to receive the funding can receive up to a maximum of $12,500 each during this grant cycle. Awardees are selected by an 11-member board, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund.

The application period began on July 1st and ends on September 30, 2020. Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the State Treasurer’s Office at (217) 836-4590.