Time Running Out to Apply for Scholarships Through Jacksonville Rotary

A Jacksonville service organization is reminding area students that time is running out to apply for a pair of scholarships offered in the area.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is currently accepting applications for either The Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship or The SSG Matthew Weikert Scholarship. The Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarships are one-year awards of $2,000 to assist college-bound seniors.

The SSG Matthew Weikert Scholarship provides one-year awards of $1,000 in financial assistance for students planning to attend a vocational school, technical school, or community college.

Applications are due MArch 19th, and details about each scholarship program as well as downloadable application forms are available from The Rotary Club of Jacksonville website: jacksonvillerotary.org/scholarships

Anyone with questions can contact the Rotary Scholarship Chair Steve Holt at (479) 619-7358. The Rotary of Jacksonville is encouraging all eligible students to apply.