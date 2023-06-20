Time Running Out to Register for Jacksonville 4th of July Parade

The deadline to to pre-register for this years 4th of July parade in Jacksonville is fast approaching.

Organizers with the Rotary Club of Jacksonville are reminding the public that pre-registration needs to be complete by next Monday, June 26th at 5:00 pm.

This year’s theme is “Hope Unites US.” Parade Committee co-chair Joan McQuillan said, “We are honoring those whose words and actions lift us up and help us to feel connected–spreading hope, help, support, and goodwill in our community.”

This year’s parade will again start at the Morgan County Fairgrounds and proceed down West State Street to the downtown square.

Organizers say that anyone who hasn’t pre-registered for the parade cannot be guaranteed a place in the line-up, but may be offered an opportunity to form up at the end of the parade line.

On the morning of the parade, registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 9:45 a.m. The registration entry point is on Westgate and Grandstand Road at the Northwest Gate of the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

Parade lineup numbers will be assigned on the day of the parade. The order of the parade lineup is determined by the order in which entrants check in with registration staff; the first checked-in will be the first placed.

The lineup will be along Grandstand Road on the fairgrounds. Floats and long vehicles must arrive by 9:00 a.m. One person with each entry is required to check in to receive a parade number and last-minute information. For entries with multiple vehicles, all vehicles must check in together.

More information including registration forms can be found at jacksonvillerotary.org/independence–day–parade