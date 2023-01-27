Time Running Out to Vote for Favorite Lego Creation

Only a few days remain to view and then vote for your favorite submission in the latest exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum.

The “Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” first-time exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum will conclude its two-month run next Saturday, February 4th.

“The Art of Lego” opened on December 7, 2022, and features original and Lego kit creations submitted by people of all ages and skill levels. Visitors can vote one time per visit through February 1 for their favorite entries. The exhibit includes a customized three-by-five-foot Hogwarts School as the centerpiece of the exhibition.

The exhibit may still be seen this Saturday, January 28 from 10 a..m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, January 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.; next Wednesday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until the award winners are announced and prizes awarded at 2 p.m.

The Jacksonville Area Museum is located in the old Post Office building at 301 E. State Street. There is no admission fee but a donation of $5 is suggested to keep the museum operating.