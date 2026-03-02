Tix for Wednesday JHS Game

By Gary Scott on March 2, 2026 at 11:06am

Getting tickets for post season basketball is a new experience beyond the regional level for Jacksonville High School basketball fans.

This is the first year JHS has played beyond the regional level since the 1999-2000 season.

Jacksonville plays Wednesday night at 7 at Waterloo High School against East St Louis.

JHS athletic director Ryan VanAken says the tickets are all electronic and come through Go Fan.

VanAken says the IHSA went to electronic ticketing beyond the regional level about 3 or 4 years ago.

Tickets are $9 at the door, but $8.35 if purchased electronically.

VanAken says the Jacksonville school district has set up several ways to buy the tickets.

He says fans can buy tickets through the Jacksonville school district website..jsh.jsd117.org, and scroll down to the link for boys’ basketball post season tickets. The link can also be found in X under JHS Athletics, or go the the JHS boys basketball Facebook Page.

He says any fan can call his office for an explanation as to how to buy the tickets. We have also posted the interview with VanAken on the WLDS-WEAI website.