Tomhave Resigns As Athletic Director, Assistant Principal at Pittsfield High School; Remains Boys’ Basketball Coach

Pittsfield High School is searching for a new assistant principal.

The Pike Press reports that Brad Tomhave has resigned to become the West Central Illinois Education Administrator for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Tomhave has been a staff member at Pittsfield High School for 19 years. His reported last day will be December 31st.

Tomhave, who was also the high school’s athletic director, resigned that post as well with the Pikeland School Board selecting varsity football coach Zach Ferguson as his replacement.

Tomhave told the Pikeland Board that he will remain the varsity boys’ basketball coach for as long as it fits his schedule. Tomhave has 6 20-win seasons, 4 regional titles, and a 4th place finish at state in basketball in the 2010-2011 season in his now 19 seasons at the helm. Tomhave just achieved his 300th coaching win.

In other personnel matters at Pittsfield High School, varsity volleyball coach Jill Cook has officially resigned. Sydney Himmelman has been selected as her replacement for next season.