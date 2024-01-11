Tools, Jordan Golf Shoes Stolen in Jville Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between Sunday, December 31st, and Monday, January 8th, unknown person(s) broke a window to gain access to a garage located in the 200 block of Finley Street and removed several items.

Among the items taken included a Green Ryobi 40V battery charger, a black & green Ryobi Impact driver drill, a Black & green Ryobi 18V power Inverter, a Black and green Poultan chainsaw, and two pairs of Jordan golf shoes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.