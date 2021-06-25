Tornado Touchdown Near Virden Confirmed, Tornado Warnings Issued in Greene

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has confirmed a tornado touchdown near Virden Thursday night.

At approximately 8:25PM Thursday, a local resident spotted a funnel cloud just south of the Sangamon/Macoupin county line and in the area of 9 Mile Road and Deer Creek Road near Virden. The funnel cloud was captured on camera and posted to Twitter, and later sent to several Springfield media outlets.

The intensity of the tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

At approximately 12:09AM this morning, the National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Tornado Warning for Greene County residents. There have been no reports as of yet of any sightings of funnel clouds in that area at this time.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area until Saturday morning, as 3-5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the area over the next 36 hours.

