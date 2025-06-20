Tornadoes Confirmed

The National Weather Service says several tornadoes were spawned by the storm that clipped Jacksonville over the noon hour Wednesday.

Morgan County emergency services director Phil McCarty says the news probably surprises no one, but the weather service has to make the call.

And, he says one of the tornadoes had some thump to it.

McCarty says officials there tell him multiple tornadoes rolled through the area, and one of them was rated an EF-2. Ratings range from EFO to the strongest…EF-5. Touchdowns were reported near Lynnville, northwest corner of Jacksonville, South Jacksonville, and between Ashland and Philadelphia.

McCarty says crews were hard at work at several locations picking through the debris.

He was amazed at the amount of help that was offered and used over the last couple of days, not only at the worst hit area, Future Champions Field, but at all locations.

McCarty says people interested in just gawking need to stay away so they don’t get in anyone’s way. He says if you stop to look, you better be ready to work.

McCarty also warned everyone that the first heat wave hits Jacksonville starting tomorrow. He tells people to pace themselves, don’t overheat and drink plenty of water.