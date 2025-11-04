Torrential Rain Victims in Jersey and Calhoun are Called on to Respond

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2025 at 10:15am

The state of Illinois is rallying victims of this summer’s torrential rains to fill out a survey that could convince federal authorities to offer aid.

Another round of damage assessments can be submitted now through Friday.

The storms hit July 25th through the 28th, and August 16th through the 19th. One or both of the storms his the Chicago area hard, as well as Calhoun and Jersey counties.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging those affected by the storms to submit photos of damage, documentation of alternative housing needs, reports of health impacts..including injuries, mold remediation efforts, and replacement of furnaces, water heaters or other major appliances.

The survey is offered online at iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery.