Torrential Rains Cause Flash Flooding in Calhoun, Greene and Jersey counties

Photo Courtesy of the Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office

By Benjamin Cox on July 27, 2025 at 10:08am

Torrential rains that began late Saturday night and continued into Sunday caused severe flash flooding in northern Calhoun, southern Greene and northern Jersey counties overnight.

Illinois Highway 100 between Hardin and Kampsville closed overnight due to water over the road. Intersections at McCauley Rd., Hamburg-Michael Rd., and Churchman Hollow were flooded out with large debris in the road. Crews from IDOT attempted to clear the roadway after a report for a need for EMS in the area near Hamburg and Michael. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department reported several rescues of people stranded in the area of Michael.

Riverbender reports that several areas throughout Jersey County experienced flooding. Reports so far indicated Brookshire Place in Jerseyville, Bowman Station Road and North Irish Lane, Pump Station Road, and Illinois Route 16 in Fieldon were some of the worst locations. National Weather Service reports indicate that these areas received between 9-10 inches of rain overnight.

UPDATE 4:35PM: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office gives the following update on road conditions this afternoon:



Illinois Highway 100 between Hardin and Kampsville is back open.

The following roads were affected by the flooding:

• Gresham Hollow Rd. – West End is CLOSED!

• Indian Creek Rd. – Passable with 4WD.

• Pancake Hollow Rd. – Bridge gone; enter from Highway 100 only.

• Irish Hollow Rd. – Sections missing.

• Michael Hollow – Road completely destroyed, passable but not recommended. Entire sections of asphalt missing.

• Godar at Degerlia – Large section missing, approx. 6 feet deep. One lane open.

• Wild Cat Hollow Rd. – Passable but must be entered from Highway 100 only

Please use caution and avoid these areas if possible.

Additionally, please keep the folks in Michael in your thoughts and prayers.

The village was ravaged by flooding and some have lost their homes. There are plenty of photos online to gawk at instead of driving up and down the hollow. Please be considerate.

There is a possibility of additional flooding today; stay alert, stay smart, stay alive.