Tournament Basketball-Thursday

We broadcast all six games from Waverly yesterday. We started with Lincolnwood dropping Edinburg 56-37 , followed by Auburn clipping South County 40-38, and New Berlin edged Triopia in overtime 39-38 in a championship bracket semi final. The second session today started with Athens downing Carrollton 53-43, followed by GNW slipping past North Mac 33-24, and then Routt dropping West Central 55-42 in the other title bracket semi final.

The final day of the tournament will see Lincolnwood and Athens will play for the consolation title at 11, followed by the 5th place game between Auburn and GNW, and third place game pitting Triopia against West Central. Our pregame will start about 10:40. The title game between Routt and New Berlin will tip off about 6:30 tonight. The pregame show starts about 6:10.

JHS lost Marion at Carbondale 65-33, and then beat Carbondale 63-59. JHS plays at 12:30 this afternoon, and we will broadcast the game starting about 12:15. Southeast was beaten twice at Marion 93-72 to Overton, and 61-25 to Marion.The JHS girls lost to Teutopolis at Charleston 64-14.

Yesterday at the Lady Tiger Classic, Routt was knocked off by Pittsfield 41-32, Beardstown was beaten by West Hancock 44-37, Triopia was nipped by Rushville Industry 41-40, North Greene fell to Liberty 42-23, and Brown County rolled Havana 50-29. South County lost to Calhoun 44-42 at Carlinville.

At Williamsville, Beardstown rolled Roanoke Benson 62-50, and Porta/AC lost to Tolono Unity 57-47.

Pleasant Plains stopped Knoxville 55-39 at Effingham.

At Macomb, Brown County was tripped by Illini West 63-41 and Pittsfield thumped A Town 62-36.

In the Centralia Tournament, Glenwood lost to Carmel Catholic. Springfield was held off by Oswego 51-41 at Bloomington and then beat Harlem 73-44. SHG rolled Bradley Bourbonnais at Bloomington 71-46.

Lanphier lost to Moline 70-40 at Pekin.