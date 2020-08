By Gary Scott on August 20, 2020 at 11:24am

Tournament basketball for the 2020-21 school year is disappearing fast.

The Triopia, and Winchester tournaments, and the Crimsons Classic have been dropped for the upcoming boys’ season

Schools will be limited, by state health rules, to just two games per week due to the pandemic.

No final decision has been made about the Waverly Tournament. Regardless, it will not be held as it traditionally has been.

The tournament limitations will be applied across the books for the boys and girls.