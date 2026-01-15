Tourney Scores

By Gary Scott on January 15, 2026 at 6:22am

Action last night came from Winchester, where Carrollton opened with a win over Payson 78-49, Triopia eliminated North Greene 58-46, and Calhoun downed West Central 56-46.

Last night at the Sangamon County Tournament, Riverton upset Calvary 59-52. Auburn hammered Tri City 59-26, and Athens beat Lutheran 48-28.

In girls’ action, Porta AC held off Havana 46-34. Rushville Industry smashed Bushnell Prairie City 69-40.

At North Greene, Triopia held off GNW 57-43 and North Greene lost to Western 33-24.

Tonight from Winchester, we will be there for all three games. Action begins with GNW and Carlinville at 5:30, followed by Carrollton and Triopia, and finishing with a title bracket semi final battle between Routt and Brown County. Our coverage on WEAI starts at 5:15.

Tonight at Lincoln Land in the Sangamon County Tournament, Pleasant Plains takes on Auburn at 5, New Berlin plays Williamsville at 6:30, and Pawnee meets Athens at 8.

Elsewhere, Havana goes to Greenview. MacArthur heads to Southeast.

In girls action, at North Greene, Metro East plays Western at 6, followed by West Central and Calhoun.

Around the area, Midwest Central is at Havana. Brown County comes to Lewistown. New Berlin-South County is at Lincolnwood. North Mac hosts Hillsboro. Pittsfield entertains Athens. Porta/AC will play Riverton. Camp Point travels to Rushville.

The JHS wrestling team goes to Rochester with both Decatur schools.