Town Brook Needs Attention

By Gary Scott on September 21, 2026 at 5:25am

Jacksonville is holding off the clean up of the Town Brook until the city gets clearance to widen the culvert that passes under the railroad tracks on the east side.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal has been working behind the scenes with community development director Brian Nyberg on the project.

Parts of the Town Brook, particularly around the new South Main Street Bridge is overgrown with vegetation along the banks.

Ezard says the hold up has been with the railroad.

But, he says the city has made good progress this summer and have found the right people to talk to with the railroad.

Ezard says all the talk years ago overshadowed the real purpose and need of the Town Brook, and that is, to move heavy rains through the city.

Ezard says a flood event now, without a wider culvert under the tracks could be a huge problem for people who live near the waterway.