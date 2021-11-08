Town Hall Meeting Set to Assess Storm Damage

South Jacksonville Village President Mike Broaddus has called for a Town Hall this week, in an effort to help business owners who suffered storm damage in the October 25th storms.

“Friday we are going to have a meeting. We had a crisis meeting about a week ago right after the storm. This one here is primarily for the business owners and residents that were involved in the October 25th incident. We are trying to get an estimate on damage they have had and troubles they’ve had and see if I can get them some assistance.”

Business owners planning on attending the town hall are asked to bring pictures of the damage along with estimates and any other pertinent information.

The Town Hall will take place at 6:00 pm this Friday at the Village Hall on Dewey Drive in South Jacksonville.