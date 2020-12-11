Toys for Tots Holding Drive Through Donation Drop Off Saturday

Toys for Tots is gearing up for a big weekend in Jacksonville.

Coordinator of Toys for Tots of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties, Jim Crosier says this year’s campaign has been a challenge due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however after a brief pause to reset, things are looking up and he hopes this Saturday will bring a needed boost to their efforts.

“We got off to a slow start but it’s doing great now. We stopped the distribution of toys to the parents so we could regroup, but this week has been great.

This Saturday, December 12th, at the Hardee’s parking lot we are doing a drive up toy donation drop off from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will be a great way for our new volunteers we have had come on board just within the last week to show them off and for them to see the Jacksonville community step up and donate toys.”

Crosier says the mobile drop off at the Hardee’s parking lot Saturday will be a socially distant event with all volunteers wearing facial coverings to help keep everyone safe. Donors can drop off new, unwrapped toys without having to get out of their vehicle.

Monetary donations will also be accepted Saturday for those who are unable to purchase a toy, but still want to contribute to the cause.

Crosier says distribution of the toys has changed somewhat this year as well. He says though that despite the challenges 2020 has brought, parents need not worry about being able to receive toys from the group this year.

“We are going to start bringing the moms in again by appointment, again at the Jacksonville American Legion. We are going to have less at a time in fifteen minute periods. We will start again on the 14th and go all the way through to the 19th. So those parents don’t need to be worried they are going to get their toys. One way or another they are going to get their toys, but we have to do it right.”

Crosier says he is very thankful for the new volunteers who have stepped up to help this year’s campaign. He says some local businesses have also contributed with large donations to help keep this year’s campaign moving.

“Saturday from 8:00 to noon, Hardee’s will be donating 20% of their receipts to Toys for Tots, and Lomelino Sign Co. and Sheppard Auto Sales have donated a a big 45 foot trailer and it’s going to be out there too, I’m excited about that.”

Crosier says Toys for Tots is the mission of the Marine Corps Reserve to bring Christmas cheer to area children, and several area Marine Veterans take part in the venture each year.

The group will out in force this Saturday at the Hardee’s parking lot for a drive through toy drop off from 9 am to 5 pm. Toys for Tots asks if you are unable to make it by the mobile event, drop off boxes are still posted in and around the Jacksonville area.