Tractor Supply Company Location Coming to Beardstown

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2022 at 9:53am

The nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer is coming to Cass County.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Tractor Supply Company, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennesseee, has announced they are building a new store in Beardstown.

The company purchased property on Illinois Route 125 just east of Wal-Mart from the Colwell Family to build a brand new approximately 15,500 square foot retail space, with the hopes of opening sometime this Fall.

Tractor Supply Company representatives told the Star-Gazette that the new store will provide approximately 15 new jobs, with at least half of those being full-time positions.