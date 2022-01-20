Tracy Announces Re-Election in New IL-47 Senate District

Quincy Republican State Senator Jil Tracy announced her plans to run for re-election in the newly drawn 47th Senate District yesterday.

The new district encompasses all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott counties. Some of it will be new territory for Tracy, whose district got pushed south and east under the remap process. She will likely replace current 50th District State Senator Steve McClure as the senator who covers Jacksonville. McClure announced his intentions to run in the newly drawn 54th District that shifts him east, closer towards his home in Springfield.

The long-time Quincy senator has represented the 47th District since 2016 and was a state representative from 2006 until 2014 for the Quincy area. Tracy worked in private law as the Mount Sterling city attorney and an assistant Illinois attorney general before entering politics. She serves on the John Wood Community College Foundation Board, was a founding board member of Brown County United Way and served for more than 13 years on the Mount Sterling Park District Board.

Tracy said in the press release yesterday that she is planning a listening tour in coming weeks with stops in Quincy, Jacksonville, Jerseyville and Godfrey.