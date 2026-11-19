By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:12am

State Senator Jil Tracy is applauding the unanimous Illinois Senate passage of legislation aimed at giving retired state workers more healthcare choices.

House Bill 54-72—co-sponsored by the Quincy Republican—would require the state to offer at least two additional Medicare supplement plan options starting in January 2028.

Currently, retirees in the state’s TRAIL program only have one option through Aetna, which recently sparked concern during a contract dispute with BJC HealthCare.

Tracy says retirees have earned these benefits and deserve the certainty of keeping their trusted doctors. The bipartisan measure now heads back to the Illinois House for final approval before reaching the Governor’s desk.