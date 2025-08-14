Tracy deputized by Texas AG in Congressional remap fight

50th District State Senator Jil Tracy was deputized as a private attorney by the Texas Attorney General to be part of a petition of rule to show cause filed in Adams County to bring Texas Democratic State Representatives back to Texas to vote on a midterm Congressional remap last week. The Texas legislators are holding out so that the Texas Legislature will not have a quorum to vote on the remap in a special session.

The Texas Democrats fled their home state in order to block a vote on the remap results, which would carve 5 new Republican seats into current Democrat-held districts.

Tracy told Muddy River News on August 9 that this was not in her capacity as an Illinois State Senator but as a private attorney. She says the rushed filing of the suit caused her role in the court case to be misconstrued by some.

Tracy says she is not being compensated for any work she does on the case. Tracy told the Quincy-based publication that she believes the lawsuit has real legal merit based upon her interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. Tracy worked in private law and served as Mt. Sterling City Attorney prior to joining the Illinois General Assembly. The full petition can be read in the PDF attached below.

Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have vowed to protect the Texas lawmakers harboring in the state, saying there is no legal precedent for their arrest.