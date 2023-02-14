Tracy Family Foundation Gives First Two Awards From Dorothy Tracy Estate

The Tracy Family Foundation continues to give back to its hometown.

The Foundation announced the first two awards from the $1.8 million estate of Dot Foods co-founder Dorothy Tracy this past week. Tracy passed away in March 2020 at the age of 91.

The foundation granted $331,570 to Holy Family Catholic Church in Mt. Sterling to support a $1.15M project to restore the building’s exterior, and $100,000 to St. Mary School in Mt. Sterling for new windows, totaling $431,570.

Dorothy and her husband RT raised their 12 children in Mount Sterling and were fervent supporters of their community, and of Brown County as a whole, through volunteer work and philanthropic giving.

Jean Buckley, daughter of RT and Dorothy and Tracy Family Foundation board president said in a press release announcing the two awards that family, faith, and education were always top priorities to her mother.

The Tracy Family all attended both Mt. Sterling institutions.

Restoration work on the exterior of Holy Family will consist a new slate roof, a lightning protection system, copper guttering, tuck-pointing, painting and a new cross on the church’s steeple.

Restoration work on St. Mary School also is underway, with four windows installed to date. Workers will replace an additional 52 windows in June when the school is on summer break. Work on both buildings should be complete by this Fall.