Tracy Named IL Chamber’s Bridge Builder

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has honored a local legislator for their ability to work across the aisle to get things done for the state.

50th District State Senator Jil Tracy was named one of the IL Chamber’s Bridge Builder Awardees. The chamber recognized Tracy’s work as Spokesperson for the Judiciary Committee and was a member of the Labor, Executive, Higher Education, Appropriations (Education), and Veterans Affairs committees. She also serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission. In her early career, Senator Tracy worked in private law and served as Mt. Sterling City Attorney. Later, she served as an Assistant Illinois Attorney General. Tracy currently lives in Quincy where she is also a member of several civic boards and community service committees.

With the Bridge Builder award, the Illinois Chamber recognizes two legislators from each chamber, one from each caucus, who display a willingness and effectiveness in reaching across the aisle to work together to make Illinois a more attractive place to conduct business.