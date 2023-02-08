Tracy Presented Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award By IL Association of Park Districts

By Benjamin Cox on February 8, 2023 at 6:02am

50th District State Senator Jil Tracy was recently awarded for her work on behalf of the state’s park districts.

Tracy was recently presented the Illinois Association of Park District’s Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award in a ceremony earlier this month.

IAPD President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Murphy commended Tracy’s commitment to advancing park and recreational opportunities for Illinois citizens by being an advocate for local government in legislation in Springfield.

Murphy says Tracy has participated in the Legislative Panel at the IAPD Legislative Conference in years past and has been responsive to IAPD questions and concerns during her tenure in the General Assembly.