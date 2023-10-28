Tracy Seeking Local Veteran Stories for Wall of Honor Display at the Capitol

State Senator Jil Tracy is asking for the public’s help to honor local veterans at the Capitol on Veteran’s Day.

The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus is once again hosting their annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor display at the Statehouse, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 20. The memorial will feature a large electronic display of veterans and their stories, along with a wall where visitors can write notes of thanks to those who served.

Tracy says her office is currently taking story submissions to include on the Wall of Honor.

Tracy is encouraging friends and families to submit a photo and short story (fewer than 250 words) about their veterans by Nov. 6, so the information can be a part of the Veterans Day Wall of Honor display. Entries can be submitted to VeteransDay@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110D State House, Springfield, Illinois 62706.