Tracy Support Persons Bill Passes IL Senate

State Senator Jil Tracy’s bill advocating for an essential support person be available at all times for those in long-term care facilities has passed the Senate.

Senate Bill 2322 directs the Illinois Department of Public Health to establish a statewide policy for visiting residents in long-term care facilities in the event of a public health emergency. Facilities would be required to inform residents of their rights to designate both a “primary essential support person” and a “secondary essential support person” of their choice.

Senate Bill 2322 allows residents to continue receiving essential care from their support persons despite visitation restrictions, and even under a statewide emergency. The legislation does not affect hospitals or certain care facilities where IDPH has no regulatory oversight.

The bill was approved 57-0 and now moves to the House for consideration.