Tracy to Run Again

By Gary Scott on June 25, 2025 at 10:50am

Senator Jil Tracy says she will run for re-election.

Senator Tracy was first elected to the Illinois senate in 2022, and had served for 8 years in the Illinois House.

She currently served as the senate republican whip.

Tracy says she thinks many hardworking Illinois families feel unheard because of the administration of Governor JB Pritzker.

She criticizes Pritzker for creating costly new programs to provide free benefits to undocumented immigrants and for limiting cooperation with federal authorities in dealing with illegal immigrants.

Tracy promises to block any new tax hikes and oppose unlawful sanctuary laws.

Tracy’s district includes Morgan, Scott, Cass, Greene, Pike and Schuyler counties in out area.