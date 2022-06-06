Traffic Disruptions Coming to Mt. Sterling Capitol Avenue Project

The Capitol Avenue renovation project in Mt. Sterling is progressing. Tomorrow there will be some disruptions in traffic.

According to an announcement today, Hood Construction will be doing line stops in the alley south of Main Street, running east/west from behind the Dot Family Clinic and on the east side by Red Star Antiques beginning tomorrow morning. The alley will be closed on both sides of South Capitol Avenue along with thru traffic traveling south on South Capitol. Parking will remain open including the parking in the southeast section most recently closed. Prairieland FS and Western Grain traffic should plan on utilizing Southwest Cross Street during this time.

Mt. Sterling City Manager Vada Yingling says that the contractor expects the disruptions to traffic to last approximately 2 days.