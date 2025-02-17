Trailer Burns In Beardstown

A trailer burned in Beardstown earlier this afternoon.

According to a press release from the Beardstown Fire Protection District, the department responded to a reported structure fire just after noon today at a trailer located in the 1400 block of Canal Street.

Occupants were able to self evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters performed an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to save most of the trailer from burning completely. The trailer is considered to be a total loss, and most contents were damaged due to heavy smoke. Firefighters were on scene for approximately an hour and a half.

Cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time. The American Red Cross was called for assistance to the residents of the home. The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Beardstown Ambulance Service, Beardstown Police, the Arenzville Fire Department, the Rushville Fire Department, and Ameren Illinois.