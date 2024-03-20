Trauma-Informed Training Coming To JMH

Memorial Health will soon be offering free training on trauma-informed care in Jacksonville.

The training is available for people who work in community-based organizations, health care or education settings or who work closely with people in vulnerable populations.

The training will be offered both virtually and in-person thanks to a partnership between Memorial Health, S. Consulting LLC and Heritage Behavioral Health.

In Jacksonville, there is an in-person training available 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 16th at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. There are also virtual sessions available: 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10; 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 15; and 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday July 18. A link will be sent after participants have registered for the virtual training.

Attendees will learn about trauma’s complex impact, creative and compassionate responses and the importance of caring for self. There will be two continuing education credits available for those who work in clinical settings. To receive continuing education contact hours, attendance is required at the entire event as well as completion and submission of the evaluation form.

For more information, email communityhealth@mhsil.com or register at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d5f58857d95f4cb7bad67ba48c78f20f