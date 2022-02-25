Trial Approaching For Woodson Woman Accused of Taking More Than $100,000 From Former Jacksonville Employer

Information has been released about a Morgan County woman who was jailed after she allegedly made more than $100,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a Jacksonville business’ credit card.

The Journal Courier reports that 48 year old Stacy S. Brickey of Woodson was arrested on January 19th by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies after it was reported that Brickey made the purchases on a credit card for Production Press without permission. Jacksonville Police Detective Lt. Doug Thompson told the Journal Courier that the employer spotted the fraudulent charges, which prompted an investigation.

Brickey has been charged with felony theft between $100,000-$500,000 and felony unlawful use of an account code. Brickey waived her rights to a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial was requested and scheduled for 10 a.m. March 8, with a pretrial conference set for Wednesday. The theft charge carries a sentence of four to 15 years followed by up to 18 months supervised release if convicted; the misuse of a credit card carries a two- to 10-yeard sentence. Both charges are eligible for probation.

However, Brickey pled guilty in 2018 to felony theft between $10,000 and $100,000. Brickey was caught making illegal purchases of over $10,000 for personal use, including groceries, gift cards and a generator using county money while she was an administrative assistant for the Morgan County Highway Department from March 2014 to January 2017. Brickey was also charged with official misconduct in the case, but it was dropped per a plea. She received 2 years of adult probation, 90 days in county jail, a $500 fine, and more than $40,000 in restitution to the county.

Brickey remains free on bond prior to trial.