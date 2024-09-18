Trial Begins In Sangamon Co. For Two Men Accused in 2021 Havard Park Triple Homicide

Galmore and Hembrough's booking photgraphs. McClain is not depicted. All three men are accused of shooting and killing 3 people in a home in the Harvard Park neighborhood in Springfield

The trial of a Springfield man and Jacksonville man accused in the killing of three people at a home in the Havard Park neighborhood in Springfield in August 2021 began yesterday in Sangamon County Court.

23-year old Kelton Galmore of Jacksonville, 22-year old Larry McClain, Jr. of Springfield along with 35-year old Joseph W. Hembrough of rural Jacksonville are accused of entering a home in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in Springfield on the evening of August 8, 2021 being rented by 27-year old Savante English. Evidence suggests that the three men shot and killed English, 27-year old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas and formerly of Springfield, and 25-year old Keyera Gant.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon told Springfield media outlets at the time that the crime scene was one of the most heinous crimes he had ever investigated in his over twenty years in the coroner’s office.

All three suspects were charged with 9 counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed violence, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Additionally, McClain and Galmore have been charged with possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

Hembrough pleaded guilty to his role in the crime last week ahead of the trial and received a 20-year prison sentence and 3 years of parole. Hembrough will have to serve 100% of the sentence. Hembrough is expected to take the stand at the trial a witness for the prosecution against Galmore and McClain.

The State Journal Register reports that a seven-man, five-woman jury has been seated for the trial.

In emotional testimony yesterday, Shunderika Price of Springfield, who was engaged to Williams, told the court that she had stopped by the home on South 10th Street after being unable to reach Williams or English by phone on the morning of August 9, 2021. Williams was set to leave on a flight that morning to return to Texas. Williams was a budding rap artist who went by the moniker “BK Yola” and was a childhood friend of English. Gant and English were cousins.

Price told the court that as she entered the residence via a back door that was already open, she encountered Williams’ body on the floor before she called 9-1-1. A construction worker at a neighboring residence also called 9-1-1.

Former Springfield Park Police Sergeant Brian Crolly was the next to testify saying he was the first responder to the scene due to being on patrol in the vicinity. Crolly said the house was disheveled and he was concerned that there might still be armed individuals inside the home. He recalled escorting Price out of the house.

Retired Springfield Police Detective and crime scene investigator Lori White testified that she accounted for 21 shell casings in the residence along with a fully loaded magazine all from different manufacturers. White said that each of the victims were located in different rooms. The State Journal Register reports that when crime scene photographs of the victims were shown in court, family members of the deceased left the courtroom.

During yesterday morning’s open arguments, Galmore’s defense attorney Monroe McWard of Springfield and McClain’s attorney, Mark Wykoff also of Springfield alerted the jury to remain suspicious of the potential testimony provided by Joseph Hembrough. Both attorneys said that Hembrough would present his own version of the facts in order present a favorable position to his own case.

The trial reopened at 9 o’clock this morning with Judge Ryan Cadagin presiding. The trial is expected to last into next week.