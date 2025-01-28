Trial for One Owner of Quincy Pool Business On Docket for Feb.; Charges Against The Other Owner Dismissed

The theft case against one of the former owners of a Quincy pool and spa business is moving forward in February, while the other owner had charges dismissed last week.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Brett Jansen filed a dismissal of charges on Friday against 52-year old Michelle M. Reardon of Spring Hill, Florida. However, the trial against her husband, 58-year old Andy P. Reardon was placed on the court’s February jury docket.

Muddy River News reports that Jansen told the court the trial would be approximately two days. St. Louis attorney Justin Summary asked Judge Scott Larson if the trial could be placed on the second week of the docket, scheduled to begin Feb. 10, to accommodate travel arrangements. Both attorneys return to court tomorrow to discuss a pretrial motion, and are expected to finalize the trial date at that time.

The Reardons were charged with two counts of theft by deception — one for between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony punishable for between three and seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and one for between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony punishable for between two and five years in prison.

The Reardons previously owned Backyard Adventures Pools and Spas LLC in Quincy. Multiple complaints about the business doing shoddy work surfaced in a December 2021 report and the Reardons were arrested in Florida in September 2023 on the two Illinois charges.