Trial For Pair Arrested in Springfield For Quincy Carjacking, Sex Assault Delayed to March

Two individuals who were arrested in Springfield after a violent incident in Quincy in November have had their trials pushed back to the Spring.

Muddy River News reports 34 year old Bradley S. Yohn of Springfield and 33 year old Karen Blackledge of Quincy saw continuances in their cases in Adams County Court last week.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler filed a motion on January 19th for a continuance on the six counts Yohn faces in connection with an incident on Nov. 9 along North Bottom Road in Adams County. , Yohn has been charged with two counts of home invasion, and one count each of aggravated kidnapping (allegedly using a knife), aggravated vehicular hijacking, and residential burglary. He also was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault for knowingly committing the act of sexual penetration through the use of force on the victim. The 70-year-old victim Adams County woman who was the victim in the incident died in December.

Yohn also faces additional counts in a separate case from October. Eyler says the state needs the continuance in the case as they await results on DNA evidence.

Blackledge faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and residential burglary from the incident in question. Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office, had filed a motion to continue as he waits for lab reports from the state.

Blackledge and Yohn are scheduled to return to court for status hearings on Feb. 15. Their pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 25. Both cases are now on the March 7 jury docket.