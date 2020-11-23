Trial For Quincy Woman in Rushville Woman’s Death Delayed

The December trial for a Quincy woman charged with murder after a car crash that killed three children and a woman from Rushville has been delayed.

According to the Quincy Herald Whig, 36 year old Natasha McBride appeared in Adams County Circuit Court last week. McBride’s attorney Todd Nelson said they weren’t ready for a December trial. It has been placed on the March jury trial docket.

McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandchildren from Kirksville, Missouri.

Authorities allege she ignored a traffic light in August while driving at a high rate of speed and hit a car driven by Hendricks’ husband, Stephen Hendricks. He was hospitalized with injuries. McBride also faces 4 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, and 4 counts of Driving While Licensed Revoked.

According to a news release from the Quincy Police Department, McBride was traveling westbound on Broadway Avenue in Quincy shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14th, when she crashed into a vehicle traveling northbound on 4th Street after traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light causing a chain reaction of accidents. McBride was initially cited for aggravated DUI, but the charges have been upgrade after further investigation.

McBride’s next court hearing was set for February 17th. She is being held on $5 million bond in the Adams County Jail.