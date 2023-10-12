Trial Remains Set for November Against Former Brown Co. Deputy Accused of Beating Pregnant Girlfriend

A former Brown County Deputy accused of beating and attempting to strangle his live-in girlfriend in January is set for trial next month.

31-year-old Cody Shaffer appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for a status hearing in the case.

According to WGEM in Quincy, Shaffer’s attorney, Andrew Schnack, argued in court that his current GPS monitoring interferes with their being able to meet to discuss the case. Schnack says he has to schedule meeting times with his client through the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office. Judge Tad Brenner agreed to have Shaffer’s monitoring changed so he could meet with his attorney during the week. Currently his monitoring only allows him to go to work and go to his residence.

Shaffer’s case is set to go to trial on November 6th. Shaffer is charged with Class X felony armed violence, Class 2 felony aggravated battery by strangulation, and Class 3 felony aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

According to charging documents in the case, Shaffer was living with a woman in Adams County who was pregnant at the time of the incident in which he allegedly pistol whipped her and then attempted to strangle her. According to several reports, the woman was able to record some of the reported attack that occurred between January 26-27th.

At the time of his arrest, Shaffer was a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy and a member of the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force.