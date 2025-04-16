Triangle Bar Made into a Drive In?

A Woodson bar got an unexpected customer about 2:30 yesterday afternoon, when a woman reportedly hit the gas instead of a brake pedal.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports that Rhonda Vinyard was trying to park her vehicle, when she hit the accelerator by mistake. The vehicle knocked a hole in the Triangle Bar and Grill, which was preparing for the Queen of Hearts Drawing last night.

Vinyard was not injured. But a customer inside, Jim Hill was pushed about 10 feet, and suffered minor scrapes and bruises. He was treated at the scene. No on else was injured.

The hole was plugged and the bar remains open.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

